Bamisile carries George Washington past Duquesne 73-52

By Associated Press
2022/02/17 11:09
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Joe Bamisile had 21 points as George Washington romped past Duquesne 73-52 on Wednesday night.

Brendan Adams had 12 points for George Washington (10-14, 6-6 Atlantic 10 Conference). Ricky Lindo Jr. added 11 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks. Brayon Freeman had 10 points.

Tre Williams had 18 points for the Dukes (6-18, 1-11), who have now lost 11 consecutive games. Amir Spears added 15 points. Mounir Hima had three blocks.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-17 12:44 GMT+08:00

"