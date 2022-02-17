Alexa
Oduro carries George Mason over Saint Joseph's 75-70 in OT

By Associated Press
2022/02/17 11:23
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Josh Oduro had a career-high 33 points as George Mason edged past Saint Joseph's 75-70 in overtime on Wednesday night.

D'Shawn Schwartz had 18 points for George Mason (13-11, 6-5 Atlantic 10 Conference). Xavier Johnson added 13 points and Davonte Gaines had seven rebounds.

Jordan Hall had 17 points and six assists for the Hawks (10-14, 4-9). Erik Reynolds II added 16 points and eight rebounds. Cameron Brown had 15 points and seven rebounds.

Hall forced overtime with a jumper from the free-throw line at the buzzer.

The Patriots improve to 2-0 against the Hawks on the season. George Mason defeated Saint Joseph's 77-71 on Jan. 24.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-17 12:44 GMT+08:00

