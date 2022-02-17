Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Haase scores 17 to lead Mercer past East Tennessee St. 65-56

By Associated Press
2022/02/17 10:46
Haase scores 17 to lead Mercer past East Tennessee St. 65-56

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Felipe Haase posted 17 points as Mercer defeated East Tennessee State 65-56 on Wednesday night.

Jalen Johnson had 16 points for the Bears (15-13, 8-7 Southern Conference). Shannon Grant added 13 points.

East Tennessee State was held to a season-low 14 points in the second half.

Ledarrius Brewer had 19 points and eight rebounds to lead the Buccaneers (13-15, 5-10). Jordan King added 17 points. Mohab Yasser had nine rebounds.

The Bears evened the season series against the Buccaneers. East Tennessee State defeated Mercer 72-64 on Jan. 19.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-17 12:43 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Taiwan to shorten quarantines to 10 days at home by mid-March
Taiwan to shorten quarantines to 10 days at home by mid-March
Taiwan reports 1st Omicron death, 5 local cases
Taiwan reports 1st Omicron death, 5 local cases
Disfigured Marvel figurine giveaway a PR disaster for Taiwan's largest supermarket chain
Disfigured Marvel figurine giveaway a PR disaster for Taiwan's largest supermarket chain
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Dog owner leaves pets for over 1 month in south Taiwan, fined NT$113,000
Dog owner leaves pets for over 1 month in south Taiwan, fined NT$113,000
Scrubbed Olympic sites deepen confusion over Eileen Gu's US citizenship
Scrubbed Olympic sites deepen confusion over Eileen Gu's US citizenship
Over a thousand foreign teachers now allowed to enter Taiwan
Over a thousand foreign teachers now allowed to enter Taiwan
Swedish skater says China's hosting of Olympics 'extremely irresponsible' amid human rights abuses
Swedish skater says China's hosting of Olympics 'extremely irresponsible' amid human rights abuses
American TSMC employee reveals culture clash at Arizona fab
American TSMC employee reveals culture clash at Arizona fab
"