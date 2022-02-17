Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Shungu lifts Vermont over New Hampshire 71-50

By Associated Press
2022/02/17 10:45
Shungu lifts Vermont over New Hampshire 71-50

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Ben Shungu had 22 points and Justin Mazzulla added 21 points as Vermont easily beat New Hampshire 71-50 on Wednesday night.

Isaiah Powell had nine rebounds for Vermont (21-5, 13-1 America East Conference).

Jayden Martinez had 13 points for the Wildcats (12-11, 7-7). Blondeau Tchoukuiegno added 11 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Nick Guadarrama had 10 points.

The Catamounts improve to 2-0 against the Wildcats for the season. Vermont defeated New Hampshire 82-68 on Jan. 6.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-17 12:42 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Taiwan to shorten quarantines to 10 days at home by mid-March
Taiwan to shorten quarantines to 10 days at home by mid-March
Taiwan reports 1st Omicron death, 5 local cases
Taiwan reports 1st Omicron death, 5 local cases
Disfigured Marvel figurine giveaway a PR disaster for Taiwan's largest supermarket chain
Disfigured Marvel figurine giveaway a PR disaster for Taiwan's largest supermarket chain
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Dog owner leaves pets for over 1 month in south Taiwan, fined NT$113,000
Dog owner leaves pets for over 1 month in south Taiwan, fined NT$113,000
Scrubbed Olympic sites deepen confusion over Eileen Gu's US citizenship
Scrubbed Olympic sites deepen confusion over Eileen Gu's US citizenship
Over a thousand foreign teachers now allowed to enter Taiwan
Over a thousand foreign teachers now allowed to enter Taiwan
Swedish skater says China's hosting of Olympics 'extremely irresponsible' amid human rights abuses
Swedish skater says China's hosting of Olympics 'extremely irresponsible' amid human rights abuses
American TSMC employee reveals culture clash at Arizona fab
American TSMC employee reveals culture clash at Arizona fab
"