Champagnie scores 27 to carry St. John's past Xavier 86-73

By Associated Press
2022/02/17 10:32
CINCINNATI (AP) — Julian Champagnie scored 27 points and Tareq Coburn scored 13 points and St. John's beat Xavier 86-73 on Wednesday night.

Aaron Wheeler added 11 points and eight rebounds and Montez Mathis scored 10 for St. John’s (14-11, 6-8 Big East Conference).

Jack Nunge had 22 points and seven rebounds for the Musketeers (17-8, 7-7). Paul Scruggs added 16 points. Zach Freemantle had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

