Gray scores 35, Texas Tech women top No. 15 Oklahoma 97-87

By Associated Press
2022/02/17 10:49
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Vivian Gray scored 35 points to reach 2,000 in her career, Taylah Thomas had 22 points and 13 rebounds and Texas Tech beat No. 15 Oklahoma 97-87 on Wednesday night to snap a seven-game losing streak.

Gray, who was 12 of 24 from the field, entered needing 28 points to reach the milestone. She reached the mark on a 3-pointer early in the fourth quarter, the first of her 10 points in the frame.

Texas Tech attempted 22 free throws in the fourth quarter, making 13 in the final minute. Gray and Tatum Veitenheimer each made 5 of 6 free throws in the fourth, and Lexy Hightower went 6 for 6. The Lady Raiders finished 31 of 36 at the stripe.

Hightower added 20 points for Texas Tech (10-14, 3-10 Big 12). The Lady Raiders hadn't won since Jan. 15 against then-No. 25 Kansas State in the second of three top-25 victories this season.

Skylar Vann had 17 points for Oklahoma (20-5, 9-4). Nevaeh Tot and Madi Williams each added 16 points and Taylor Robertson had 14. The Sooners turned it over 14 times, leading to 19 Texas Tech points.

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2022-02-17 12:41 GMT+08:00

