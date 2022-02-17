Alexa
Nelson scores 14 to lift Navy past American 55-46

By Associated Press
2022/02/17 10:49
WASHINGTON (AP) — Tyler Nelson had 14 points and eight rebounds as Navy defeated American 55-46 on Wednesday night.

John Carter Jr. had 10 points for Navy (18-8, 11-4 Patriot League), which earned its fourth consecutive win.

Greg Summers, whose 10 points per game entering the matchup was second on the Midshipmen, failed to make a shot from the floor (0 of 5).

Both teams set season lows for scoring in the first half as Navy led 22-14 at intermission.

Stacy Beckton Jr. had 13 points and nine rebounds for the Eagles (7-19, 3-11). Johnny O'Neil added 10 points, eight rebounds and four blocks.

The Midshipmen improve to 2-0 against the Eagles on the season. Navy defeated American 47-45 on Jan. 29.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-17 12:41 GMT+08:00

