Florida Gulf Coast tops Kennesaw State 82-76

By Associated Press
2022/02/17 10:44
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Austin Richie and Tavian Dunn-Martin scored 19 points apiece as Florida Gulf Coast defeated Kennesaw State 82-76 on Wednesday night.

Dakota Rivers added 12 points, Caleb Catto scored 11 and Kevin Samuel had 10 for the Eagles. Dunn-Martin also had 13 assists, while Catto posted six rebounds.

Isaiah Reddish had 19 points for the Owls (11-15, 6-7 Atlantic Sun Conference). Spencer Rodgers added 17 points and nine rebounds. Demond Robinson had 15 points.

The Eagles leveled the season series against the Owls. Kennesaw State defeated Florida Gulf Coast 77-53 on Jan. 13.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-17 12:41 GMT+08:00

"