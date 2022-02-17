Taiwan eyeing end to 7:30 a.m. start time for high schools

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Education (MOE) is mulling a later start to the school day for middle school and high school students.

After holding public hearings and meetings of experts, the Minister of Education Pan Wen-chung (潘文忠) on Tuesday (Feb. 15) announced that the MOE is considering eliminating 7:30 a.m. meetings and exams in order to improve students' time management skills. The new, later start time for classes is expected to be announced in early March.

In December 2020, a netizen proposed that classes at middle schools and high schools hold classes from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. to provide students with more free time. The suggestion soon set off a debate on the Public Policy Network Participation Platform and, according to the Taiwan Youth Association for Democracy, it eventually garnered the support of over 10,000 people.

Digital Minister Audrey Tang (唐鳳) took the issue seriously and listed it as an item to be discussed in January 2021. The MOE then conducted online surveys and held public hearings.

On Tuesday, Pan said that regarding the issue of setting a later start time, public opinion was initially divided. Many people were initially concerned about the impact on school curricula and parents' schedules.

However, after constant communication, Pan said the focus of concern became the 7:30 to 8 a.m study period. Pan said the MOE is looking at eliminating this study period by reducing the number of routine meetings and stipulating that tests be barred during this timeframe to increase the amount of free time students have for their own use.

Pan explained that many students had mentioned teachers would arrange exams during the early morning study period, forcing them to rush to school out of fear it would affect their academic performance.

He said the regulations for meetings dictate that there should no more than a few per week, and at least a few days should be set aside for students to manage how their time is spent. The minister stated that if schools want to set a later start time, they can do so as long as school administrative meetings and other procedures are completed.

Pan said that at present, more flexibility on the start time will be given to high schools, and to some extent middle schools, because "after all, students are entering adulthood, and they should be given more opportunities to learn to manage their time independently," reported CNA. As for elementary school students, Pan said that because they are younger and are more reliant on their parents' schedules, adjustments to start times will be discussed gradually.

The minister said that he hopes to reach a national consensus on the later start time. He plans to discuss the matter with representatives of counties and cities and expects to be able to announce the details in early March. The new school hours are expected to go into effect in September of this year.