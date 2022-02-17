Alexa
South Carolina Upstate beats Presbyterian 60-55

By Associated Press
2022/02/17 09:55
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Jordan Gainey posted 17 points and seven rebounds as South Carolina Upstate beat Presbyterian 60-55 on Wednesday night.

Dalvin White had 14 points for South Carolina Upstate (11-14, 8-5 Big South Conference) and Josh Aldrich grabbed 10 rebounds.

Bryson Mozone, who led the Spartans in scoring coming into the contest with 15 points per game, finished 2 for 11 shooting.

Winston Hill had 17 points and four blocks for the Blue Hose (11-17, 3-10), whose losing streak reached four games. Trevon Reddish-Rhone added seven rebounds. Rayshon Harrison had eight rebounds.

The Spartans improve to 2-0 against the Blue Hose this season. South Carolina Upstate defeated Presbyterian 82-72 on Jan. 8.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-17 11:11 GMT+08:00

