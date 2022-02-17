Taiwan to import eggs from Japanese areas not affected by avian flu

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan announced Wednesday (Feb. 16) plans to import eggs from Japanese prefectures free from avian influenza as egg supply woes continue to bite.

The Bureau of Animal and Plant Health Inspection and Quarantine said Japanese eggs will be imported until March 31, having assessed the avian disease risk by factoring in the World Organization for Animal Health protocols and Japan’s transparency in managing avian flu outbreaks.

The agency assures the public that Japanese eggs will not be cleared without proper safety inspections. The arrangement will be made in line with relevant regulations including the Statute for Prevention and Control of Infectious Animal Diseases (動物傳染病防治條例).

Earlier this month, the Council of Agriculture (COA) noted it’s importing at least 10 shipping containers of eggs from overseas, each holding 10,000 crates. The imports will be used for processed foods, per CNA.

Prices for imports from Australia, the U.S., and Japan are likely to be NT$4 (US$0.14), NT$5.5, and NT$10 per egg, respectively. Australia would be the most ideal source considering the risk of avian flu and Newcastle disease is less compared to the U.S. and Japan, the COA added.

Taiwan has been grappling with a scarcity of eggs since January due to multiple factors from COVID-19, weather, to logistics issues. As local farms ramp up production, the cruel practice of forced molting at some farms in central Taiwan was recently brought to light.