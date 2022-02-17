Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Harbaugh agrees to reworked 5-year contract with Michigan

By Associated Press
2022/02/17 07:06
Harbaugh agrees to reworked 5-year contract with Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has agreed to a reworked five-year contract with the school that runs through the 2026 season.

The announcement of a new deal comes two weeks after Harbaugh interviewed to fill the head coaching vacancy with the Minnesota Vikings.

“My family and I are excited to continue leading this football program, and we are thankful for the support that our athletic department and university administration have demonstrated toward the team," Harbaugh said in a statement. "I appreciate all that our players, coaches and staff are doing to excel on and off the football field. My enthusiasm for tomorrow, the day after and every day following is as high as ever, and we are ready to get on the practice field and start preparations for the 2022 season. Go Blue!”

Financial terms of Harbaugh’s new deal were not released by the school. In a news release, Michigan said the terms and length of the deal Harbaugh signed last January were altered to include an additional year.

Harbaugh took to large pay cut last year after the Wolverines went 2-4 in the pandemic-abbreviated 2020 season. Michigan bounced back in 2021, winning the Big Ten for the first time since 2004 and earning the school's first bid to the College Football Playoff.

"Last season, Jim along with the staff and players delivered a memorable season that will remain with all of us for a long time." Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said. "I have the utmost confidence in the direction of the program under Jim’s leadership.”

The Wolverines (12-2) snapped a eight-game losing streak to Ohio State along the way before losing to eventual national champion Georgia in the Orange Bowl.

Harbaugh is 61-24 with four double-digit win seasons in seven years at his alma mater.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Updated : 2022-02-17 08:42 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Taiwan to shorten quarantines to 10 days at home by mid-March
Taiwan to shorten quarantines to 10 days at home by mid-March
Taiwan reports 1st Omicron death, 5 local cases
Taiwan reports 1st Omicron death, 5 local cases
Disfigured Marvel figurine giveaway a PR disaster for Taiwan's largest supermarket chain
Disfigured Marvel figurine giveaway a PR disaster for Taiwan's largest supermarket chain
Dog owner leaves pets for over 1 month in south Taiwan, fined NT$113,000
Dog owner leaves pets for over 1 month in south Taiwan, fined NT$113,000
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Over a thousand foreign teachers now allowed to enter Taiwan
Over a thousand foreign teachers now allowed to enter Taiwan
12 taboos to beware of during Lantern Festival in Taiwan
12 taboos to beware of during Lantern Festival in Taiwan
Swedish skater says China's hosting of Olympics 'extremely irresponsible' amid human rights abuses
Swedish skater says China's hosting of Olympics 'extremely irresponsible' amid human rights abuses
Player wins Taiwan's NT$1.21 billion Power Lottery jackpot on Valentine's Day
Player wins Taiwan's NT$1.21 billion Power Lottery jackpot on Valentine's Day
"