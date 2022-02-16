Germany: Shooting near Stuttgart, 2 dead

Reutlingen police say that according to initial investigations a man shot his wife before turning the gun on himself Reutlingen police say that according to initial investigations a man shot his wife before turning the gun on himself

Two people were killed in a shooting incident in southwestern Germany on Wednesday evening, police said.

Reutlingen police posted in a Tweet: "In Kirchheim Teck there was a police operation this evening after a homicide. According to initial findings, a man shot his wife and then himself. There was no danger to third parties."

What we know so far

Police said the shooting occurred at a shopping center in Kirchheim unter Teck, 35 kilometers (22 miles) southeast of Stuttgart.

According to a police statement, officers were alerted to the incident after passers-by had heard gunshots.

Upon arrival a few minutes later, police found the body of a woman in the entrance of the shopping market. The man was found dead in his car, where police say he had shot himself.

The presumed murder weapon was recovered from the car.

Criminal investigators are now piecing together the course of events along with a possible motive for the shooting.

Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward with any further information they might have.

