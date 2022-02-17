Perez scores 21 to lift Manhattan over Fairfield 74-67

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Jose Perez had 21 points as Manhattan beat Fairfield 74-67 on Wednesday.

Ant Nelson had 18 points and six rebounds for Manhattan (13-11, 6-9 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Josh Roberts added 13 points and 13 rebounds. Perez hit 11 of 12 free throws.

Supreme Cook had 17 points for the Stags (12-14, 6-9). Jesus Cruz added 13 points and Chris Maidoh had 10 points.

