New Zealand wins toss, bowls in 1st test vs. South Africa

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand won the toss and chose to bowl against South Africa on Thursday in the first test between the teams since 2017.

While the greenish pitch at Hagley Oval was an enticement to Tom Latham, who won a toss for the first time as New Zealand captain, his batting lineup also is thin.

For the first time since 2008, New Zealand will be without both Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor, who share more than 15,000 test runs. Williamson is still recovering from a chronic elbow injury and Taylor retired from test cricket last month.

Latham will open the batting with Will Young and South Africa-born Devon Conway will bat at No. 3 in his first test against his countrymen. Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell and wicketkeeper Tom Blundell all move up one spot while Colin de Grandhomme rejoins the team as a bowling allrounder.

Leading seamer Trent Boult is also out of the match, awaiting the birth of his third child.

South Africa named two new caps in its lineup. Sarel Erwee will open the batting with captain Dean Elgar while Zubayr Hamza will bat at No. 6. Seamer Glenton Stuurman was named as a late replacement for Lungi Ngidi who suffered a back strain in training.

New Zealand has never won a test series against South Africa and has won only four of their 45 previous tests.

New Zealand: Tom Latham (captain), Will Young, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell, Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Matt Henry.

South Africa: Dean Elgar (captain), Sarel Erwee, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Zubayr Hamza, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Glenton Stuurman, Duanne Olivier.

Umpires: Chris Brown and Chris Gaffaney, New Zealand.

TV umpire: Wayne Knights, New Zealand. Match referee: Jeff Crowe, New Zealand.

