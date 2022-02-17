Singer Aguilera joins Angel City FC investor group

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Singer Christina Aguilera, actor Gabrielle Union and designer Rachel Zoe are included in a new group of investors in National Women's Soccer League expansion team Angel City.

The investors in the team's latest funding round were announced Wednesday, ahead of Angel City's first season.

They join an already large and star-studded group of investors that includes Academy Award winner Natalie Portman, tennis great Serena Williams and soccer player Mia Hamm.

“Each of our new investors are committed to supporting our purpose to set higher expectations on and off the pitch through the impact we are making in the community and on the women’s game,” Angel City President Julie Uhrman said in a statement. "This group joins our incredibly active and passionate roster of founding investors, and we couldn’t be more excited that they are part of the Angel City family.”

