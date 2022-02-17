Alexa
BC-US--Coffee, US

By Associated Press
2022/02/17 04:19
New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Mar 252.70 Up .95
Mar 253.00 254.55 250.05 252.25 Up .40
May 251.20 Up 1.00
May 252.15 254.75 250.55 252.70 Up .95
Jul 251.05 253.10 249.20 251.20 Up 1.00
Sep 248.60 251.10 247.35 249.35 Up 1.10
Dec 245.05 247.70 244.05 246.10 Up 1.00
Mar 243.30 243.70 241.45 243.00 Up 1.05
May 240.55 240.75 239.25 240.50 Up 1.00
Jul 237.30 237.55 236.20 237.25 Up .85
Sep 233.90 234.00 233.05 234.00 Up .80
Dec 229.50 230.30 229.15 230.20 Up .80
Mar 226.45 Up .85
May 223.00 Up .60
Jul 219.80 Up .60
Sep 217.80 Up .55
Dec 216.45 Up .55