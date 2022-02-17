New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Mar
|252.70
|Up
|.95
|Mar
|253.00
|254.55
|250.05
|252.25
|Up
|.40
|May
|251.20
|Up
|1.00
|May
|252.15
|254.75
|250.55
|252.70
|Up
|.95
|Jul
|251.05
|253.10
|249.20
|251.20
|Up
|1.00
|Sep
|248.60
|251.10
|247.35
|249.35
|Up
|1.10
|Dec
|245.05
|247.70
|244.05
|246.10
|Up
|1.00
|Mar
|243.30
|243.70
|241.45
|243.00
|Up
|1.05
|May
|240.55
|240.75
|239.25
|240.50
|Up
|1.00
|Jul
|237.30
|237.55
|236.20
|237.25
|Up
|.85
|Sep
|233.90
|234.00
|233.05
|234.00
|Up
|.80
|Dec
|229.50
|230.30
|229.15
|230.20
|Up
|.80
|Mar
|226.45
|Up
|.85
|May
|223.00
|Up
|.60
|Jul
|219.80
|Up
|.60
|Sep
|217.80
|Up
|.55
|Dec
|216.45
|Up
|.55