Catalan family drama 'Alcarràs' wins Berlin's Golden Bear

From left, producer Tono Folguera, producer Giovanni Pompili, producer Maria Zamora, director Carla Simon and producer Stefan Schmitz pose with the Go... From left, producer Tono Folguera, producer Giovanni Pompili, producer Maria Zamora, director Carla Simon and producer Stefan Schmitz pose with the Golden Bear for best film for their movie 'Alcarras' during the awarding ceremony at the International Film Festival Berlin 'Berlinale', in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Dutch producer Corinne van Egeraat (R) and Czech director Petr Lom pose during a photo call after receiving the Berlinale Documentary Award for The My... Dutch producer Corinne van Egeraat (R) and Czech director Petr Lom pose during a photo call after receiving the Berlinale Documentary Award for The Myanmar Film Collective during the awarding ceremony at the International Film Festival Berlin 'Berlinale', in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. (Ronny Hartmann/Pool via AP)

Swiss director Cyril Schaublin poses during a photo call after receiving the Silver Bear for Best Director for the film "Unrest" during the awarding c... Swiss director Cyril Schaublin poses during a photo call after receiving the Silver Bear for Best Director for the film "Unrest" during the awarding ceremony at the International Film Festival Berlin 'Berlinale', in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. (Ronny Hartmann/Pool via AP)

Austrian filmmaker Ruth Beckermann poses with the 'Encounters Award for Best Film' for her film 'Mutzenbacher' during the awarding ceremony at the Int... Austrian filmmaker Ruth Beckermann poses with the 'Encounters Award for Best Film' for her film 'Mutzenbacher' during the awarding ceremony at the International Film Festival Berlin 'Berlinale', in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. (Ronny Hartmann/Pool via AP)

Director Bruno Ribeiro winner of the Silver Bear Jury Prize (Short Film) for "Manha de Domingo" poses during the awarding ceremony at the Internationa... Director Bruno Ribeiro winner of the Silver Bear Jury Prize (Short Film) for "Manha de Domingo" poses during the awarding ceremony at the International Film Festival Berlin 'Berlinale', in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. (Ronny Hartmann/Pool via AP)

Natalia Lopez Gallardo poses with the Silver Bear for the Jury Prize for the film 'Rob of Gems', after the awarding ceremony at the International Film... Natalia Lopez Gallardo poses with the Silver Bear for the Jury Prize for the film 'Rob of Gems', after the awarding ceremony at the International Film Festival Berlin 'Berlinale', in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Rithy Panh poses with the Silver Bear for outstanding artistic contribution for the film 'Everything Will Be Ok, after the awarding ceremony at the In... Rithy Panh poses with the Silver Bear for outstanding artistic contribution for the film 'Everything Will Be Ok, after the awarding ceremony at the International Film Festival Berlin 'Berlinale', in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

German screenwriter Laila Stieler poses during a photo call after receiving the Silver Bear for Best Screenplay for the film 'Rabiye Kurnaz gegen Geor... German screenwriter Laila Stieler poses during a photo call after receiving the Silver Bear for Best Screenplay for the film 'Rabiye Kurnaz gegen George W Bush' (Rabiye Kurnaz vs George W Bush) during the awarding ceremony at the International Film Festival Berlin 'Berlinale', in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. (Ronny Hartmann/Pool via AP)

French director and screenwriter Claire Denis poses after receiving the Silver Bear for Best Director award for her film 'Avec amour et acharnement' (... French director and screenwriter Claire Denis poses after receiving the Silver Bear for Best Director award for her film 'Avec amour et acharnement' (Both Sides of the Blade) during the awarding ceremony at the International Film Festival Berlin 'Berlinale', in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. (Ronny Hartmann/Pool via AP)

Hong Sang-soo receives the Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize for her film 'The Novelist’s Film‘ during the awarding ceremony at the International Film Fest... Hong Sang-soo receives the Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize for her film 'The Novelist’s Film‘ during the awarding ceremony at the International Film Festival Berlin 'Berlinale', in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. Monika Skolimowska/dpa via AP)

German-Turkish actress Meltem Kaptan poses with the Silver Bear for Best Leading Performance award for her role in the film 'Rabiye Kurnaz gegen Georg... German-Turkish actress Meltem Kaptan poses with the Silver Bear for Best Leading Performance award for her role in the film 'Rabiye Kurnaz gegen George W Bush' (Rabiye Kurnaz vs George W Bush) during the awarding ceremony at the International Film Festival Berlin 'Berlinale', in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. (Ronny Hartmann/Pool via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — The Catalan family drama “Alcarràs” won the Golden Bear award for best movie at the Berlin International Film Festival on Wednesday.

Director Carla Simón's film was picked from a field of 18 by a seven-member jury under American filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan.

He said the movie was honored “for its extraordinary performances, from the child actors to the actors in their 80s, for the ability to show the tenderness and comedy of family and struggle, and for the betrayal of our connection and dependence on the land around us.”

The film depicts a family that spends its summers picking peaches in an orchard in a village in Spain's Catalonia region, but faces new owners who plan to replace the peach trees with solar panels.

Meltem Kaptan took the best leading performance honor for the title role in German director Andreas Dresen's “Rabiye Kurnaz vs. George W. Bush.”

She played the mother of a German-born Turkish man, Murat Kurnaz, who was held as a suspected terrorist at Guantanamo Bay for four years. He was released in 2006 and returned to Germany after a U.S. federal judge found that evidence did not justify his detention and then-German Chancellor Angela Merkel intervened.

French director Claire Denis was chosen as best director for her new film “Both Sides of the Blade,” starring Juliette Binoche.

The grand jury prize went to the Korean movie “The Novelist's Film,” directed by Hong Sangsoo.

The Berlin event is the first of the year's major European film festivals. It went ahead this year in a pared-down format designed to bring audiences back but reduce COVID-19 infection risks at the same time.