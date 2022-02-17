Alexa
BC-US--Cocoa, US

By Associated Press
2022/02/17 04:19
New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Mar 2671 Down 51
Mar 2685 2688 2605 2611 Down 56
May 2699 Down 48
May 2730 2744 2669 2671 Down 51
Jul 2754 2768 2696 2699 Down 48
Sep 2757 2767 2702 2705 Down 44
Dec 2736 2744 2683 2687 Down 41
Mar 2716 2716 2660 2664 Down 42
May 2698 2698 2644 2649 Down 40
Jul 2681 2681 2633 2637 Down 41
Sep 2662 2665 2623 2623 Down 39
Dec 2650 2650 2613 2613 Down 37

Updated : 2022-02-17 05:40 GMT+08:00

