BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Mar
|2671
|Down
|51
|Mar
|2685
|2688
|2605
|2611
|Down
|56
|May
|2699
|Down
|48
|May
|2730
|2744
|2669
|2671
|Down
|51
|Jul
|2754
|2768
|2696
|2699
|Down
|48
|Sep
|2757
|2767
|2702
|2705
|Down
|44
|Dec
|2736
|2744
|2683
|2687
|Down
|41
|Mar
|2716
|2716
|2660
|2664
|Down
|42
|May
|2698
|2698
|2644
|2649
|Down
|40
|Jul
|2681
|2681
|2633
|2637
|Down
|41
|Sep
|2662
|2665
|2623
|2623
|Down
|39
|Dec
|2650
|2650
|2613
|2613
|Down
|37