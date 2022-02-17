AUTO RACING: Busy Daytona weekend kicks off NASCAR season

All Times Eastern
NASCAR CUP SERIES
Daytona 500
Site: Daytona Beach, Florida.
Schedule: Wednesday, qualifying, 8:05 p.m.; Thursday, Duel 1, 7 p.m.; Duel 2, 9 p.m.; Friday, practice, 6 p.m.; Saturday, practice, 10:30 a.m.; Sunday, race, 2:30 p.m.
Track: Daytona International Speedway
Race distance: 200 laps, 500 miles.
Last year: Michael McDowell won after starting 17th.
Last race: Kyle Larson won the season finale at Phoenix, his 10th win of the season, and claimed his first season championship.
Fast facts: Larson's 10 wins were by far the most in the series. Martin Truex Jr. and Alex Bowman were next with four wins each. ... Larson finished in the top five 20 times in 36 races. Denny Hamlin was next with 19 top-five runs. ... Former Formula One champion and Indy 500 winner Jacques Villeneuve will be among those trying to qualify for the race. ... Joey Logano won The Clash, a preseason exhibition on a quarter-mile oval at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
Next race: Feb. 27, Fontana, California.
Online: http://www.nascar.com
NASCAR XFINITY SERIES
Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300
Site: Daytona Beach, Florida
Schedule: Friday, practice, 4:35 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, 11:35 a.m., and race, 5 p.m.
Track: Daytona International Speedway.
Race distance: 120 laps, 300 miles.
Last year: Austin Cindric won after starting on the pole.
Last race: Daniel Hemric won for the first time in 120 career starts to claim the series championship after starting fourth at Phoenix.
Fast facts: Hemric finished on the lead lap a series-best 31 times in 33 races in 2021. ... Cindric has moved up to the Cup Series driving for Team Penske.
Next race: Feb. 26, Fontana, California.
Online: http://www.nascar.com
NASCAR TRUCK SERIES
NextEra Energy 250
Site: Daytona Beach, Florida
Schedule: Thursday, practice, 5 p.m.; Friday, qualifying, 3 p.m., and race, 7:30 p.m.
Track: Daytona International Speedway.
Race distance: 100 laps, 250 miles.
Last year: Ben Rhodes won after starting 23rd, the deepest starting spot for a race-winner all season.
Last race: Chandler Smith won the season finale at Phoenix, and third-place finisher Rhodes claimed the season championship.
Fast facts: Rhodes won the first two races last season, then didn't win any of the 20 races that followed. ... John Hunter Nemecheck won a series-best five races last season and tied Rhodes and Todd Gilliland with 16 top-10 finishes.
Next race: March 4, Las Vegas.
Online: http://www.nascar.com
FORMULA ONE
Last race: Max Verstappen passed seven-time series champion Lewis Hamilton on the final lap and won his first series championship.
Next race: March 20, Sakhir, Bahrain.
Online: http://www.formula1.com
INDYCAR
Last race: Colton Herta won the season finale at Long Beach, California, as Alex Palou wrapped up the series championship.
Next race: Feb. 27, St. Petersburg, Florida.
Online: http://www.indycar.com
NHRA DRAG RACING
Last event: Steve Torrence won the Top Fuel championship and Bob Tasca III won the Funny Car title in the Auto Club NHRA Nationals.
Next event: Feb. 17-20, Pomona, California.
Online: http://www.nhra.com
WORLD OF OUTLAWS
Next event: Feb. 25, Columbus, Mississippi.
Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars
