NATO chief says European security faces 'new normal'

Ukraine is still on high alert for a potential Russian invasion

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday that NATO continues to see an increase in Russia's military buildup on Ukraine's borders even as Moscow made gestures to show it wishes to continue on the path of diplomacy.

Stoltenberg said the alliance was moving to establish a French-led battlegroup in Romania to contend with what he described as the "new normal" in European security.

"The new normal is that Russia is willing to contest some fundamental principles of our security," Stoltenberg said.

He added, "We don't know what will happen, but we know what has already happened."

What have the US and Russia said?

Stoltenberg's updates come ahead of a scheduled call Wednesday between US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Of concern to both leaders is something the NATO chief underscored, namely that Russia has shown a willingness to use force to coerce sovereign nations and get NATO to compromise on its core principles.

After Stoltenberg concluded his remarks, the Russian state-run RIA news agency said that the Russian foreign ministry was "no longer interested" in the statements of the NATO Secretary-General.

What will defense ministers discuss at NATO headquarters?

Two days of meetings are scheduled at NATO headquarters in Brussels for defense ministers to hash out how to strengthen the alliance's eastern flank.

The UK said Wednesday it would be doubling the size of its deployment to Estonia and sending tanks and armored fighting vehicles to the Baltic country.

The proposed battlegroup in Romania would mirror similar deployments in the Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania as well as Poland.

The US has already begun an enhanced deployment of 5,000 additional troops to Poland and Romania on the news of Russia's military escalation along Ukraine's borders.

What is Ukraine's position?

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of Ukraine reacted to news of a possible invasion of his nation earlier in the week by declaring Wednesday "Unity Day" to rally the nation in the face of a credible military threat in a way that says as much about his roots as a comedian as it does his country.

He later had to clarify to the international media that what he called the day of Russia's invasion was said ironically.

Speaking in Mariupol, the eastern port city, on Wednesday, Zelenskiy said, "We are not afraid of forecasts, we are not afraid of anyone, of any enemies."

He added, "We will defend ourselves."

