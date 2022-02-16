Alexa
Sweden 8, ROC 5

By Associated Press
2022/02/16 23:00
Sweden 0 2 0 2 0 1 1 0 2 0 8
ROC 2 0 1 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 5
Sweden

Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 262, Team Percentage: 82.

A. Hasselborg Shots: 20, Points: 67, Percentage: 84.

A. Knochenhauer Shots: 20, Points: 67, Percentage: 84.

S. Mabergs Shots: 20, Points: 70, Percentage: 88.

S. McManus Shots: 20, Points: 58, Percentage: 73.

ROC

Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 256, Team Percentage: 80.

G. Arsenkina Shots: 20, Points: 67, Percentage: 84.

A. Kovaleva Shots: 20, Points: 61, Percentage: 76.

E. Kuzmina Shots: 20, Points: 68, Percentage: 85.

J. Portunova Shots: 20, Points: 60, Percentage: 75.

Updated : 2022-02-17 01:04 GMT+08:00

Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Taiwan to shorten quarantines to 10 days at home by mid-March
Taiwan reports 1st Omicron death, 5 local cases
Disfigured Marvel figurine giveaway a PR disaster for Taiwan's largest supermarket chain
Dog owner leaves pets for over 1 month in south Taiwan, fined NT$113,000
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Over a thousand foreign teachers now allowed to enter Taiwan
12 taboos to beware of during Lantern Festival in Taiwan
Player wins Taiwan's NT$1.21 billion Power Lottery jackpot on Valentine's Day
Taiwan High Court upholds 3-day detention sentence for man convicted of slandering CECC head
