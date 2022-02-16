NHL Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA a-Tampa Bay 49 32 11 6 70 169 139 m-Pittsburgh 50 31 11 8 70 169 132 a-Florida 47 32 10 5 69 194 139 m-Carolina 46 32 11 3 67 161 109 m-N.Y. Rangers 48 31 13 4 66 147 123 a-Toronto 46 31 12 3 65 167 125 Washington 51 27 15 9 63 166 142 Boston 47 27 16 4 58 136 132 Detroit 50 22 22 6 50 144 174 Columbus 47 23 23 1 47 149 173 N.Y. Islanders 43 17 20 6 40 105 122 Buffalo 48 16 24 8 40 131 167 Philadelphia 48 15 24 9 39 122 167 New Jersey 50 17 28 5 39 146 182 Ottawa 46 17 25 4 38 124 150 Montreal 48 8 33 7 23 106 191

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA c-Colorado 47 34 9 4 72 191 135 c-Minnesota 44 30 11 3 63 171 128 c-St. Louis 47 28 14 5 61 167 131 p-Calgary 46 27 13 6 60 158 110 Nashville 49 28 17 4 60 150 138 p-Vegas 48 28 17 3 59 162 143 p-Edmonton 47 26 18 3 55 154 149 Los Angeles 48 24 17 7 55 138 135 Anaheim 49 23 17 9 55 144 141 Dallas 47 26 19 2 54 141 142 Vancouver 49 22 21 6 50 126 135 Winnipeg 46 20 18 8 48 131 137 San Jose 47 22 21 4 48 126 145 Chicago 49 18 24 7 43 120 163 Seattle 49 16 29 4 36 129 173 Arizona 48 12 32 4 28 108 180

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Tuesday's Games

Buffalo 6, N.Y. Islanders 3

St. Louis 5, Ottawa 2

Tampa Bay 6, New Jersey 3

Pittsburgh 5, Philadelphia 4, OT

N.Y. Rangers 2, Boston 1, SO

Washington 4, Nashville 1

Calgary 6, Columbus 2

Dallas 4, Colorado 1

Edmonton 5, Los Angeles 2

Wednesday's Games

Minnesota at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Florida at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

Colorado at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Detroit at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Toronto, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Nashville at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Florida at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Colorado at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 4 p.m.

Boston at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Seattle at Calgary, 10 p.m.