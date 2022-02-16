Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

UN envoy to Syria expects constitutional talks to resume

By ALBERT AJI , Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/02/16 23:18
The U.N. special envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen speaks to reporters after he met with Syrian officials, including Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad, in Da...
The U.N. special envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen, left, meets with Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad, in Damascus, Syria Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. P...

The U.N. special envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen speaks to reporters after he met with Syrian officials, including Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad, in Da...

The U.N. special envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen, left, meets with Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad, in Damascus, Syria Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. P...

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — The U.N.'s special envoy for Syria said Wednesday he expects a committee representing the Syrian government and the opposition to resume talks next month over draft constitutional reforms.

Geir Pedersen spoke to reporters in the capital of Damascus after he met with Syrian officials, including Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad, over the country’s lengthy conflict.

Talks were last held in Geneva in October when Pedersen said the Syrian government’s refusal to negotiate on revisions to the country’s constitution was a key reason for their failure.

“I must say that after my discussions today, I am more optimistic that it will be possible to convene the seventh round of the drafting body of the constitutional committee, hopefully sometime in March,” Pedersen said.

Syria’s conflict that began in March 2011 has killed half a million people and displaced half the country’s pre-war population of 23 million, including more than 5 million refugees mostly in neighboring countries. Though fighting has subsided in recent months, there are still pockets controlled by the Syrian opposition, where millions of people live.

A 2012 U.N. road map to peace in Syria approved by representatives of the United Nations, Arab League, European Union, Turkey and all five permanent Security Council members calls for the drafting of a new constitution. It ends with U.N.-supervised elections with all Syrians, including members of the diaspora, eligible to participate. A Security Council resolution adopted in December 2015 unanimously endorsed the road map.

Pedersen said he would meet later Wednesday with government representative Ahmad Kuzbari and then contact the opposition’s Syrian National Council after which “we will be able to send out an invitation.”

The talks in October followed a nine-month hiatus in the U.N.-led meetings of the Syrian constitutional committee.

At a Russia-hosted Syrian peace conference in January 2018, an agreement was reached to form a 150-member committee to draft a new constitution. A smaller 45-member body would do the actual drafting, including 15 members each from the government, opposition and civil society. It took until September 2019 for the committee to be formed.

Updated : 2022-02-17 00:29 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Taiwan to shorten quarantines to 10 days at home by mid-March
Taiwan to shorten quarantines to 10 days at home by mid-March
Taiwan reports 1st Omicron death, 5 local cases
Taiwan reports 1st Omicron death, 5 local cases
Disfigured Marvel figurine giveaway a PR disaster for Taiwan's largest supermarket chain
Disfigured Marvel figurine giveaway a PR disaster for Taiwan's largest supermarket chain
Dog owner leaves pets for over 1 month in south Taiwan, fined NT$113,000
Dog owner leaves pets for over 1 month in south Taiwan, fined NT$113,000
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Over a thousand foreign teachers now allowed to enter Taiwan
Over a thousand foreign teachers now allowed to enter Taiwan
12 taboos to beware of during Lantern Festival in Taiwan
12 taboos to beware of during Lantern Festival in Taiwan
Player wins Taiwan's NT$1.21 billion Power Lottery jackpot on Valentine's Day
Player wins Taiwan's NT$1.21 billion Power Lottery jackpot on Valentine's Day
Taiwan High Court upholds 3-day detention sentence for man convicted of slandering CECC head
Taiwan High Court upholds 3-day detention sentence for man convicted of slandering CECC head
"