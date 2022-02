Wednesday At Palais des Sports Marseille, France Purse: €545,200 Surface: Hardcourt indoor MARSEILLE, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Marseille at Palais des Sports (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Round of 16

Aslan Karatsev (4), Russia, def. Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune, Denmark, 6-3, 7-6 (1).

Men's Doubles

Round of 16

Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, and Andreas Mies (3), Germany, def. Hunter Reese, United States, and Sem Verbeek, Netherlands, 6-1, 6-7 (1), 10-8.