Rahm voted European tour's player of the year for 2nd time

By Associated Press
2022/02/16 22:24
VIRGINIA WATER, England (AP) — Jon Rahm was voted as the European tour’s player of the year for the second time in three seasons on Wednesday.

The top-ranked Spaniard won the 2021 award after a year in which he captured his first major — the U.S. Open — and spent 27 weeks at No. 1.

Rahm was also Europe’s leading points scorer at the Ryder Cup, with 3½ from his five matches, and had top-eight finishes in the other three majors.

Rahm, the tour’s player of the year in 2019, too, received the newly named Seve Ballesteros Award after a vote by his fellow professionals.

“It is very unique to be recognized by your peers like this,” Rahm said. “It is a true honor to be able to win this award for a second time.”

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

