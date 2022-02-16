Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Patrol: 20 injured in school bus crash in southern Missouri

By Associated Press
2022/02/16 22:00
Patrol: 20 injured in school bus crash in southern Missouri

THOMASVILLE, Mo. (AP) — Eighteen students and two adults were injured in a school bus crash in southern Missouri, officials said.

The crash happened around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday along state Highway 99 just north of Thomasville, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Investigators said the bus went off the road, hit several trees and flipped onto its side, Springfield television station KYTV reported.

One student suffered moderate injuries and was taken to a hospital by paramedics, the patrol said, while the other students were treated for minor injuries at a hospital. Investigators said two adults also suffered minor injuries. Police said the bus driver was not hurt.

Initial reports indicate the bus was carrying a Missouri high school basketball team.

Updated : 2022-02-16 23:33 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to shorten quarantines to 10 days at home by mid-March
Taiwan to shorten quarantines to 10 days at home by mid-March
Menstrual leave not applicable to transgender women: Taiwan Ministry of Labor
Menstrual leave not applicable to transgender women: Taiwan Ministry of Labor
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Taiwan reports 1st Omicron death, 5 local cases
Taiwan reports 1st Omicron death, 5 local cases
Taiwan should rethink zero-COVID policy: Epidemiologist
Taiwan should rethink zero-COVID policy: Epidemiologist
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
Disfigured Marvel figurine giveaway a PR disaster for Taiwan's largest supermarket chain
Disfigured Marvel figurine giveaway a PR disaster for Taiwan's largest supermarket chain
Eileen Gu has 'Marie Antoinette' moment
Eileen Gu has 'Marie Antoinette' moment
Dog owner leaves pets for over 1 month in south Taiwan, fined NT$113,000
Dog owner leaves pets for over 1 month in south Taiwan, fined NT$113,000
"