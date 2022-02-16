Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Myanmar fighter jet crashes into lake, killing pilot

By GRANT PECK , Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/02/16 21:05
Recovery workers hold debris retrieved from a lake where a jet fighter crashed in the Sagaing region of Myanmar Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. The jet cras...
Recovery workers hold debris retrieved from a lake where a jet fighter crashed in the Sagaing region of Myanmar Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. The jet cras...

Recovery workers hold debris retrieved from a lake where a jet fighter crashed in the Sagaing region of Myanmar Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. The jet cras...

Recovery workers hold debris retrieved from a lake where a jet fighter crashed in the Sagaing region of Myanmar Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. The jet cras...

BANGKOK (AP) — A Myanmar fighter jet on Wednesday crashed into a lake in the country’s northwest, state-run media reported, blaming the incident on a technical malfunction.

The crash took place in a region where there is active combat between Myanmar's army and forces opposed to army rule. The military later said in a statement the pilot had died.

State-run MRTV said the plane crashed into a lake 16 kilometers (10 miles) north of the town of Sagaing. The jet lost contact with a military air base at Tada-U in neighboring Mandalay Region at 10:43 a.m. as it was beginning its training maneuvers, the report said.

A local rescue worker said body parts found at the crash site were taken away by a military helicopter. He said the crashed plane was a Chinese-made model, painted in the standard blue color favored by the air force.

The rescue worker, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media, said there were no reports of casualties on the ground.

A local resident, who also asked that his name not be used to avoid recriminations from the government, said villagers heard a “very loud” sound of the plane crashing near the southeastern shore of the lake.

Sagaing Region — one of seven administrative regions in Myanmar, plus its capital city — is a stronghold of armed resistance to the ruling military, which seized power in February last year from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. Opposition to the takeover was initially peaceful, but the use of lethal force by the authorities escalated the conflict to what some some U.N. experts have described as a civil war.

Major offenses by the military, including air strikes, have driven many thousands of people from their homes and caused an unknown number of civilian casualties.

Most combat aircraft in Myanmar’s military come from China or Russia, which also supply other armaments. Many Western nations maintain an arms embargo, in addition to other sanctions.

Updated : 2022-02-16 22:58 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to shorten quarantines to 10 days at home by mid-March
Taiwan to shorten quarantines to 10 days at home by mid-March
Menstrual leave not applicable to transgender women: Taiwan Ministry of Labor
Menstrual leave not applicable to transgender women: Taiwan Ministry of Labor
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Taiwan reports 1st Omicron death, 5 local cases
Taiwan reports 1st Omicron death, 5 local cases
Taiwan should rethink zero-COVID policy: Epidemiologist
Taiwan should rethink zero-COVID policy: Epidemiologist
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
Disfigured Marvel figurine giveaway a PR disaster for Taiwan's largest supermarket chain
Disfigured Marvel figurine giveaway a PR disaster for Taiwan's largest supermarket chain
Eileen Gu has 'Marie Antoinette' moment
Eileen Gu has 'Marie Antoinette' moment
Dog owner leaves pets for over 1 month in south Taiwan, fined NT$113,000
Dog owner leaves pets for over 1 month in south Taiwan, fined NT$113,000
"