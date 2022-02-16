Germany to mark victims of terrorism annually on March 11

FILE - People mourn in front of a synagogue in Halle, Germany, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. A heavily armed assailant ranting about Jews tried to force hi... FILE - People mourn in front of a synagogue in Halle, Germany, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. A heavily armed assailant ranting about Jews tried to force his way into a synagogue in Germany on Yom Kippur, Judaism's holiest day, then shot two people to death nearby in an attack Wednesday that was livestreamed on a popular gaming site. The German government says the country will formally commemorate the victims of terrorism every March 11. The date marks the anniversary of the 2004 bomb attacks in Madrid and is already commemorated each year by the European Union. (AP Photo/Jens Meyer,file)

BERLIN (AP) — The German government said Wednesday that the country will formally commemorate the victims of terrorism every March 11, starting next month.

The date marks the anniversary of 2004 bomb attacks in Madrid and is already commemorated each year by the European Union.

Germany's top security official said the Cabinet approved adopting the date for a national remembrance day for the victims of terrorist violence.

Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said acts such as the Islamic extremist attack on a Berlin Christmas market in 2016 and far-right killings in Hanau and Halle had shaken Germany, too.

“Islamist, far-right and far-left attacks have caused great suffering,” she said. “We want to make the state and society more aware of the fate of the victims and their relatives.”

Federal buildings will mark the day by flying flags at half-staff.