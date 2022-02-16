Alexa
Taiwanese prosecutors seek severe punishment for Uber driver accused of rape

Prosecutors found the defendant's description of what transpired that night contradicted on his cell phone

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/16 21:00
(flickr, freestocks.org photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Prosecutors have recently charged an Uber driver with raping a woman in his car in September last year and asked the court to hand down a severe punishment for the defendant, CNA reported.

According to the Taichung District Prosecutors Office’s indictment, the Uber driver surnamed Tseng (曾) was taking an Indonesian woman from Taichung City’s West District to a university after 1 a.m. one night in September last year, per CNA.

As the woman was alone, Tseng began to talk with her and asked her if she would be interested in accompanying him to watch the nightscape from a nearby mountain, CNA reported, citing the indictment. Worried that no one would take her to her destination if she refused, she reluctantly agreed.

After Tseng drove the car up the mountain, he parked the car beside the road and asked the woman to get out of the car and watch the night scene with him, according to the indictment.

When they got back to the car, the Uber driver asked the woman to sit in the passenger seat. In fear for her life, she agreed, the indictment stated. After getting in the car, Tseng crossed over to sit on the woman and began to perform obscene acts and sexually attack her, the document said.

Only when the woman put up a fight and asked the driver to send her to the school, did Tseng return to the driver’s seat and take her to the designated location, the indictment said, per CNA. After the incident, the victim had a medical exam of her injuries and filed a suit against the Uber driver.

When speaking to the law enforcement authorities, Tseng argued that the woman expressed a wish to watch the nightscape and touched his body of her own accord. He also accused the woman of asking him to give her NT$2,000 (US$72), CNA reported.

However, prosecutors found Tseng’s description of what transpired that night on his cell phone, which mentioned that after the woman got out the car, he texted her, “Are you made?” and “I’ll treat you to dinner next time” as well as other content.

The prosecutors’ office indicted Tseng for forcing sex on a woman, which has seriously hurt the victim physically and mentally and has had an adverse impact on social order. They asked the court to give a severe sentence to the defendant, per CNA.
Uber driver
Taichung District Prosecutors Office
rape
Taichung

Updated : 2022-02-16 21:27 GMT+08:00

