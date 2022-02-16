Alexa
Taiwan bans recruitment by university after scam targeting Ugandan students

Total ban on CCUT enrolling foreign and domestic students expected to be issued in March

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/16 20:17
Chungchou University of Science and Technology in Changhua County. (Wikicommons, W5845188 photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Education (MOE) has banned Chungchou University of Science and Technology (CCUT) from recruiting any new students after it was discovered forcing students from Uganda to work in factories for long hours, reports said Wednesday (Feb. 16).

The college in Yuanlin City, Changhua County, had already been barred from registering new students from overseas following the scandal. Last month, a former student from Uganda said CCUT had not provided him with the scholarship or English-language courses it promised, but had forced him to work over 10 hours a day at a factory. A total of 15 other students from Uganda were still enrolled at the college.

As the university had been under observation for quality issues since 2015 and no significant improvements had been recorded, an advisory commission on private schools recommended to the MOE that beginning this year, CCUT should no longer be allowed to recruit any new students, whether foreign or domestic, the Liberty Times (LTN) reported.

The scam targeting Ugandan students, which involved forcing them to work to pay off debts they incurred since they did not receive the promised scholarships, was reportedly the final element to persuade the commission to ask for tougher sanctions against CCUT.

A former university official was arrested in the case, while the deputy president was released on bail last month. The MOE will request CCUT to submit a plan next month for an end to the recruitment of new students while guaranteeing the education of those already enrolled, CNA reported.
