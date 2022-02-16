Taiwan oil refinery tests 2,300 employees for COVID

The CPC Dalin oil refinery was testing 2,300 employees Wednesday after a COVID cluster of three infections was confirmed. (CNA, CPC photo) The CPC Dalin oil refinery was testing 2,300 employees Wednesday after a COVID cluster of three infections was confirmed. (CNA, CPC photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A CPC Corporation Taiwan oil refinery in Kaohsiung City tested 2,300 employees for COVID-19 after three staff members turned out positive for the virus, reports said Wednesday (Feb. 16).

As the Dalin refinery could not afford to halt operations completely, only one team involving seven employees had stopped working, with other staff facing strict preventative measures, CNA reported.

Three employees were confirmed as COVID patients Wednesday, including a key case labeled as No. 19817, who reported throat and nose aches on Feb. 12. A total of 89 colleagues working inside the same six-story building tested negative for the coronavirus, but the testing of other staff was proceeding, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said.

Teammates of the COVID patients were isolating at a company dormitory, while arriving and leaving at work in special buses and being separated according to their shift, the state-run oil company said. They would also face one quick test every two days, while medical staff would pay attention to individuals who had visited the building where the COVID cases had worked after Feb. 1, according to the CNA report.

The oil refinery cluster also showed links to other cases in the Kaohsiung area, including an employee of a tea house where CPC staff had spent an evening, and Case No. 19732, a member of a family who had visited the brother of an oil company employee and who also had contacts with a resident of Tainan City who tested positive Wednesday.