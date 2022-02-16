Italy 10, Denmark 3

|Italy
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|4
|1
|0
|0
|—
|10
|Denmark
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|3
Team Shots: 56, Team Points: 197, Team Percentage: 88.
S. Arman Shots: 14, Points: 50, Percentage: 89.
M. Giovanella Shots: 14, Points: 54, Percentage: 96.
A. Mosaner Shots: 14, Points: 44, Percentage: 79.
J. Retornaz Shots: 14, Points: 49, Percentage: 88.
Team Shots: 56, Team Points: 158, Team Percentage: 71.
H. Holtermann Shots: 14, Points: 46, Percentage: 82.
M. Krause Shots: 14, Points: 28, Percentage: 50.
M. Noergaard Shots: 14, Points: 35, Percentage: 63.
K. Wiksten Shots: 14, Points: 49, Percentage: 88.