Taiwanese filmmakers must find way to deliver nostalgia with innovation: director

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.S.-based director Chen Po-yu (陳柏宇) shared his thoughts and perspective from outside Taiwan on the issues and advantages the Taiwanese film and television industry faces in terms of engaging with an international audience.

Chen said one of the first and major problems Taiwanese filmmakers encounter is the language barrier. Though there are many programs abroad that aim to cultivate international filmmaking talent, some even sponsored by the Taiwanese government, knowledge of English as a requirement stifles Taiwanese filmmakers’ interest.

As a Columbia University film program graduate who moved to Los Angeles to launch his career, Chen said one other challenge, which he experienced first-hand, is finding the right opportunity that will lead to a break. “I have submitted my work to many film festivals and contests, I work on many film projects and network whenever I can — but it is difficult to balance these with making a living.”

Having lived in the U.S. for several years, the distance from his hometown — or perhaps in some part, his own maturity — has given him a clearer view of Taiwanese films’ and television series’ strengths and weaknesses. He said he believes that some Taiwanese works in recent years have the tendency to focus too much on trying to make a profit and overly exploit certain genres, while the increasing number of media works that depict historical events and stories surrounding them indicate a growing sense of self among the Taiwanese.

Some smaller-scale productions that deliver more “heartwarming” stories, however, best reflect the sense of uniquely Taiwanese nostalgia for the human, authentic relationship between people. The subject matter matches what Chen is interested in exploring; he is often inspired by stories and emotions that he observes in his family.



Chen Po-yu speaks to the leading actress of his short film on set. (Chen Po-yu photo)

“I deal a lot with the question of ‘how does one accept one’s present circumstance,’” Chen said. Then, he added with a laugh, “I also realized that I often consciously or unconsciously make my protagonists female, and then I find myself asking, ‘Do I understand women?’”

He attributed this inclination to his closeness to his mother, whose experience served as an inspiration for his current in-development short film. The story follows a woman who goes on a trip to escape the feeling of being “trapped” at her husband’s side after the couple moves to a new town.

Chen told Taiwan News that he thinks there is still room for filmmakers in Taiwan to broaden the scope of discussions their work raises, and to deepen the messages they want to convey. As for how these discussions and messages are delivered, Chen said that would require a lot of brainstorming for screenwriters, who must not be afraid to explore unfamiliar ideas.

“The goal is always to tell stories that everyone in the world can understand, though,” he said.