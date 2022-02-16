Ferdinand Marcos Jr. talks up naval presence to defend territorial waters from Chinese intrusion

Former senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and his team wave Philippine flags on stage during his proclamation rally promoting his presidential bid for the 2... Former senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and his team wave Philippine flags on stage during his proclamation rally promoting his presidential bid for the 2022 national elections, at the Philippine Arena, Bulacan province, north of Manila, Philippines, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has said the Philippines must build its military presence in the South China Sea to defend its territorial waters against encroachment from China.

The frontrunner in the presidential race proposed he may deploy naval assets to the contested waters to protect Filipino fishers’ access to the sea during a televised debate that featured three other candidates, according to a Reuters report. Despite this, Marcos says he will continue to engage China and opt for a diplomatic resolution to this issue over a military one.

"The reason why I spoke about putting military presence there is so the government has a presence there to show China that we are defending what we consider our territorial waters," he said.

The Philippines current President, Rodrigo Duterte, has been widely criticized for damaging relations with Washington and failling to push back against Beijing’s intrusions into the country’s territorial waters.

Speaking on the subject, Marcos said the Philippines' relationship with Washington, its longstanding defense treaty ally, was special and "very important.” He said were he to take office, he would "walk a very, very fine line" between China and the U.S.