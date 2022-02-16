Alexa
Mainland Affairs Council denies rumor Taiwan tightened immigration policies for Hongkongers

China affairs authority says residency applications reviewed in accordance with law

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/16 18:07
(Wikimedia Commons photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) shot down a rumor that Taiwan has blocked those born in Hong Kong or who have worked for the Hong Kong government from immigrating, saying relevant authorities will review applications for settlement in accordance with the law.

The MAC pointed out that as long as qualifications are met and there is no national security concern, Hongkongers will be approved for residence and settlement in Taiwan. Even if a Hongkonger’s application has not yet been approved, as long as there is a legitimate reason for residency, their rights in Taiwan will not be affected and they can still re-apply once they meet the conditions for settlement, the Liberty Times reported.

According to the National Immigration Agency, 11,173 Hong Kong residents entered Taiwan in 2021, an increase of 360 from the year before. The number of Hong Kong residents who obtained settlement permits in 2021 increased to 1,685, an increase of 109 from the previous year.

The influx of Hongkongers moving to Taiwan is linked to Beijing's increased authoritarian influence over Hong Kong since 2019.
