Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

China's secret mini-subs could punch above their weight

Sighting in Yangtze has weapons watchers buzzing about possibilities

By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/16 17:08
Screenshot of video showing Chinese mini-sub cruising Yangtze River. (Twitter, Alex Luck photo)

Screenshot of video showing Chinese mini-sub cruising Yangtze River. (Twitter, Alex Luck photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A leaked video that surfaced on the internet on Feb. 8 of a small submarine cruising along the Yangtze River has piqued the curiosity of analysts.

The notably smaller size of the vessel suggests China’s PLA Navy (PLAN) may be diversifying its fleet of underwater vessels and that this mini-sub may have capabilities that traditional models lack, according to a Naval News report.

The sub was geolocated to a spot between Wuhan — which boasts submarine-making shipyards — and Shanghai. Since the facilities at Wuhan only construct conventional subs, there is little chance the vessel is nuclear-powered.

Instead, it could be backed by new lithium-based batteries, per Naval News. Though smaller subs typically cannot voyage as far as larger ones, emergent battery tech could increase their endurance or speed. White stripes are visible along the top of the sub that usually mark a vessel as having been commissioned for the PLAN, as opposed to for export to other countries.

The adoption of smaller subs could signal a new underwater strategy for China, which has accelerated the build-up of its navy in recent years.

Taiwan is also progressing with an indigenous fleet of submarines. Despite Taiwan’s diplomatic isolation, the country has recruited an international team of engineers to participate in the secretive project.

Taiwan’s first submarine may make its maiden voyage as early as next year, but some experts have warned of a coming torpedo shortage that may hamper its capabilities. Last year, Turkey scuppered a deal to sell torpedo decoys to Taiwan due to relentless pressure from China.
submarine
PLAN
submarine fleet
Chinese Navy
lithium ion battery
mini submarine

RELATED ARTICLES

US nuclear sub could threaten China's area-denial strategy for Taiwan invasion
US nuclear sub could threaten China's area-denial strategy for Taiwan invasion
2022/01/20 18:14
10 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
10 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2022/01/15 19:34
Navy chief defies calls from KMT to freeze submarine building budget
Navy chief defies calls from KMT to freeze submarine building budget
2021/12/30 15:18
China's PLA Navy ramps up shipbuilding, puts three ships to sea in one day
China's PLA Navy ramps up shipbuilding, puts three ships to sea in one day
2021/12/27 10:40
Analyst says Taiwan’s subs will be ‘sitting ducks’ for PLA Navy
Analyst says Taiwan’s subs will be ‘sitting ducks’ for PLA Navy
2021/12/26 11:41

Updated : 2022-02-16 17:26 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to shorten quarantines to 10 days at home by mid-March
Taiwan to shorten quarantines to 10 days at home by mid-March
Menstrual leave not applicable to transgender women: Taiwan Ministry of Labor
Menstrual leave not applicable to transgender women: Taiwan Ministry of Labor
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Taiwan reports 1st Omicron death, 5 local cases
Taiwan reports 1st Omicron death, 5 local cases
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Taiwan should rethink zero-COVID policy: Epidemiologist
Taiwan should rethink zero-COVID policy: Epidemiologist
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
Eileen Gu has 'Marie Antoinette' moment
Eileen Gu has 'Marie Antoinette' moment
Dog owner leaves pets for over 1 month in south Taiwan, fined NT$113,000
Dog owner leaves pets for over 1 month in south Taiwan, fined NT$113,000
Disfigured Marvel figurine giveaway a PR disaster for Taiwan's largest supermarket chain
Disfigured Marvel figurine giveaway a PR disaster for Taiwan's largest supermarket chain
"