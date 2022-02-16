Taiwan port city of Keelung to spruce up landmark sign for first time in 16 years

Lights will go out on Keelung's sign Saturday evening, but only until April. (CNA, Keelung City Government photo) Lights will go out on Keelung's sign Saturday evening, but only until April. (CNA, Keelung City Government photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The harbor city of Keelung will turn off the lights on its iconic sign this weekend for a makeover expected to last until April, reports said Wednesday (Feb. 16).

Work on the English-language sign, which has been standing in the Huzishan area for 16 years, will start after Sunday (Feb. 20) and last until April 15, CNA reported. The landmark has been compared to similar structures in other parts of the world, such as the Hollywood sign in the hills above Los Angeles and the Pattaya sign overlooking the Thai port town.

The Keelung City Government said it has entrusted lighting designer Oudelight and Do Something Studio with a thorough makeover of the lighting and hardware based on the themes of mountains, sea, and city.

The new design will include more moving elements, allowing for special light shows on holidays, to symbolize the vitality of the new Keelung, the city government said.