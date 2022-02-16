Alexa
Taiwan foreign minister to discuss regional challenges with former US defense secretary

Joseph Wu will share views on security, China, authoritarianism at McCain Institute virtual event

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/16 15:18
Flyer for McCain Institute dialogue event. (Facebook, McCain Institute photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) will speak with former U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper during a virtual dialogue next Tuesday (Feb. 22).

In a series of events called “Conversations with Sec. Mark Esper,” the McCain Institute has invited experts to discuss the U.S. Indo-Pacific security partnership and how to address challenges such as the rise of China, the international spread of authoritarianism, and global disinformation.

The event will begin at 11:00 a.m. EST.

Esper served as secretary of defense under former President Donald Trump and is currently a distinguished research fellow at the McCain Institute. Previous guests of the dialogue sessions include Latvian Defense Minister Artis Pabriks, Colombian President Ivan Duque Marquez, former Australian Defense Minister Linda Reynolds, and former British Prime Minister Theresa May.
Taiwan
McCain Institute
Mark Esper
Indo-Pacific

