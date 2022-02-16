Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Japan's Kirin to sell China joint venture to investment fund

By YURI KAGEYAMA , AP Business Writer, Associated Press
2022/02/16 13:18
Japan's Kirin to sell China joint venture to investment fund

TOKYO (AP) — Kirin is selling its China soft drinks joint venture to an investment fund, the Japanese beer and beverage maker said Wednesday.

The move comes shortly after Kirin decided to pull out of a joint venture brewery in Myanmar.

The sale to Plateau Consumer, a Chinese fund, for 115 billion yen ($994 million) covers Kirin’s entire 40% stake in China Resources Kirin Beverages, Tokyo-based Kirin said in a statement.

The joint venture, established in 2011, had been expanding its business in China, making bottled water and bottled tea, according to Kirin Holdings Co.

Kirin said the move was part of its recent decision to review its investment portfolio, including foreign operations, under a management plan that runs through 2024.

The plan has the company focusing on certain areas, including pharmaceuticals and health science as well as food and beverages.

More recently, Kirin has been trying to streamline its sprawling operations to focus on projects like developing drugs for diseases that have no existing treatments, and working on what Kirin calls LC-Plasma to offer health products that help maintain immune systems.

Kirin is among Japan’s top beer brands, but beer companies here have in recent decades expanded into other kinds of beverages. It still has various global operations, including Four Roses Distillery in the U.S. and San Miguel Brewery in the Philippines.

___

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Updated : 2022-02-16 15:38 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to shorten quarantines to 10 days at home by mid-March
Taiwan to shorten quarantines to 10 days at home by mid-March
Menstrual leave not applicable to transgender women: Taiwan Ministry of Labor
Menstrual leave not applicable to transgender women: Taiwan Ministry of Labor
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Taiwan reports 1st Omicron death, 5 local cases
Taiwan reports 1st Omicron death, 5 local cases
Taiwan should rethink zero-COVID policy: Epidemiologist
Taiwan should rethink zero-COVID policy: Epidemiologist
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
Eileen Gu has 'Marie Antoinette' moment
Eileen Gu has 'Marie Antoinette' moment
Dog owner leaves pets for over 1 month in south Taiwan, fined NT$113,000
Dog owner leaves pets for over 1 month in south Taiwan, fined NT$113,000
Disfigured Marvel figurine giveaway a PR disaster for Taiwan's largest supermarket chain
Disfigured Marvel figurine giveaway a PR disaster for Taiwan's largest supermarket chain
Korrnell Ritz Academy fined NT$190,000 for abuse of students in central Taiwan
Korrnell Ritz Academy fined NT$190,000 for abuse of students in central Taiwan
"