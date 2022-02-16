Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Last-second 3-pointer carries Butler past DePaul

By Associated Press
2022/02/16 13:18
Last-second 3-pointer carries Butler past DePaul

CHICAGO (AP) — Simas Lukosius hit a 3-pointer with six seconds remaining to give Butler the lead en route to a 73-71 win over DePaul on Tuesday night.

Lukosius posted 19 points to lead the Bulldogs.

Chuck Harris had 18 points for Butler (13-13, 6-9 Big East Conference), which ended its five-game road losing streak. Jayden Taylor added 12 points. Aaron Thompson had 11 points.

David Jones had 17 points for the Blue Demons (12-12, 3-11). Nick Ongenda added 14 points. Javon Freeman-Liberty had 13 points.

Butler, which defeated DePaul 63-59 on Dec. 29, swept the season series.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-16 15:38 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to shorten quarantines to 10 days at home by mid-March
Taiwan to shorten quarantines to 10 days at home by mid-March
Menstrual leave not applicable to transgender women: Taiwan Ministry of Labor
Menstrual leave not applicable to transgender women: Taiwan Ministry of Labor
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Taiwan reports 1st Omicron death, 5 local cases
Taiwan reports 1st Omicron death, 5 local cases
Taiwan should rethink zero-COVID policy: Epidemiologist
Taiwan should rethink zero-COVID policy: Epidemiologist
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
Eileen Gu has 'Marie Antoinette' moment
Eileen Gu has 'Marie Antoinette' moment
Dog owner leaves pets for over 1 month in south Taiwan, fined NT$113,000
Dog owner leaves pets for over 1 month in south Taiwan, fined NT$113,000
Disfigured Marvel figurine giveaway a PR disaster for Taiwan's largest supermarket chain
Disfigured Marvel figurine giveaway a PR disaster for Taiwan's largest supermarket chain
Korrnell Ritz Academy fined NT$190,000 for abuse of students in central Taiwan
Korrnell Ritz Academy fined NT$190,000 for abuse of students in central Taiwan
"