Collaborative Robots Market Projected to Deliver Greater Revenues during the Forecast Period

Collaborative robots market is valued at approximately USD 770 million in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 36.41 % over the forecast period 2018-2025.

Collaborative robots are used as an assistor or as a guide to support human beings in certain job. Cobots are yielding several productivity gains in factory operations. These collaborative robots are widely used among different industries for variety of operation such as in packaging, pick and place, painting, food handling and others. The evolution of Industry 4.0 and Industrial Internet of Things has brought has prompted the adoption of advanced automation solutions across the industries. Advanced automation technologies such as collaborative robots hold the potential to significantly hasten production and lower the manufacturing costs. Low cost of cobots coupled with high ROI from the different end use industries are key factors fueling the market growth.

Request Sample PDF at:

:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=35685

Furthermore, increasing trend of industrial automation to improve process quality, consistency and throughput are anticipated to create several lucrative opportunities for collaborative robot market. The global supply of industrial robots in 2009 was valued at 60,000 units which has now increased up to USD 345000 units in 2017. Additionally, the accelerating automotive industry and increasing demand pharmaceutical sector are expected to drive market growth. However, high overall installation cost associated with collaborative robots is anticipated to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global collaborative robots market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share. In 2017, Europe cobots market was valued about $327.3 million that is estimated to be valued $3250.8 million in 2025. This growth is attributable in the owing to government support in the region towards adoption of automation solutions in industries. Europe is also anticipated to witness a significant market growth ascribed to the recovering economy, thus resulting in the increasing number of manufacturing facilities in the region.

Get a Request Sample PDF of the Report –

:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=35685

Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to growth in end-user industries in developing countries such as India, China and Japan. In 2017, APAC collaborative market was valued about USD 168.6 million and estimated to be valued about USD 3087.4 million by 2025 growing with the CAGR of about 43.8% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Further, growing manufacturing activities in countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India, paired with rapid industrialization, is anticipated to contribute considerably towards the regional market growth.

Major market player included in this report are:

KUKA AG

MABI AG

FANUC Corp.

ABB Ltd.

Universal Robots

Precise Automation, Inc.

AUBO Robotics Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Energid Technologies Corp.

Rethink Robotics

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Request Sample Report here::-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=35685

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Payload Capacity:

Upto 5Kg

5Kg to 10Kg

Above 10Kg

By Application:

Machine Tending

Assembly

Handling

Gluing & Welding

Quality Testing

Pick & Place

Packaging

By Industry:

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverage

Plastic & Polymers

Electronics

Metal & Machinery

Furniture & Equipment

Automotive

Others

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Collaborative Robots Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=35685

What is the aim of the report?

Based on various indicators, the Year-on-Year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period is offered.

An overview of the Market based on geographical scope, market segmentation and financial performance of key players is presented in the report.

The report presents current trends in the industry and future scope of the Market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

The various parameters accelerating the growth of Market are incorporated in the research report.

The report analyses growth rate, market size and valuation of the Market during the forecast period.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=35685

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com