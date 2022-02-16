Lighting Contactor Market : Industry Development Scenario and Forecast | ABB (SWITZERLAND),, SIEMENS (GERMANY)

Lighting contractor market is valued at approximately USD 690 million in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 9 % over the forecast period 2018-2025.

Rising demand for smart control system in lighting, increasing implementation of energy-efficient light and growing adoption of IoT in the light industry are key factor driving the market growth. Additionally, development of smart city along with government initiative and incentives towards energy saving schemes is also contributing towards global lighting contactors market growth opportunity over the forecast period.As government authorities of different countries are promoting smart lighting projects that in turn is fueling the market growth of lightning contactors. For instance, in 2017, the Chicago department of transport announced about $160 million smart street lighting projects with the utilization of LED bulbs, IoT connected devices. Moreover, Los Angles is also one of the early adopters of smart lighting technologies having currently about 80% of street lights with the use of LED along with 4G LTE wireless technology and also reported saving of 63 % on energy cost.

Growing awareness about the energy conservation and energy efficiency government of different nations are introducing programs and incentives towards adoption of smart street and lightning systems. More than 1.5 million LED street lights were deployed in the United States under the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) under better building programs in year 2016. Similarly, in March 2018, the Lagos state government has announced its initiative towards installation of 10,000 street lights in Eke, in partnership with Low energy designs limited based in UK to construct $7 million LED lighting and hybrid energy plant. Similarly, Tata communication partners with MOTWANE (India) in March 2018 to deploy more than 300 smart streetlights based on LoRaWAN technology for Jamshedpur (India) Utilities and Services Co. Ltd (JUSCO).

Additionally, as per the Energy efficiency services limited organization of India, Indian government announced the Street Lighting National Program (SLNP) in 2015 to replace 14 million conventional Street lights by smart LED variants by end of 2019. Hence, favorable government policies and initiatives for lighting contactors is expected to positively influence the market growth.

Global lighting contactors market report covers segmentation analysis of type, end user and applications. Type segment of lighting contactors further classifies into electrically and mechanically held.

Electrically held is the leading type segment owing toits associated benefits such as these contactors operate quietly and also require a lesser amount of amount of controller power etc. These electrically held contactors need a continuous flow of power for constant operation. Thus, in case of power loss, these contactors insulate the light from the circuit. Report further covers segments of end users of lighting contactors which includes commercial, industrial, smart residential complexes and municipal. commercial is the dominating end user segment due to the increased adoption of lighting contactors.

Report further covers segments of applications of lighting contactors which includes indoor and outdoor. Indoor segment is the leading and fastest growing application segment due to increased awareness towards reduction in energy consumption along with need to comply with the environmental regulation in the industrial, smart residential and commercial offices.

The regional analysis of Lighting Contractor Market is considered for the key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and ROW. Geographically, Europe is the leading market region for global lighting contactors market in terms of market revenue share. This is due to the significant presence of leading lighting contactors manufacturers in Europe region such as ABB (Switzerland), Siemens (Germany), Schneider Electric (France) etc. Europe is expected to dominate the global lighting contactor market and projected to take the largest market share over the forecast period.

In addition, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market for lighting contactors over the forecast period owing to the growing adoption of efficient lighting systems by industrial, commercial, and municipal end-user segments of the market. Further, key economies in the Asia Pacific region such as India, China, and Japan are the viable hubs for manufacturing and service engineering. These emerging regions are widely adopting lighting control systems in order to lower the energy cost. Additionally, in this emerging region, municipal and government authorities are widely adopting smart lighting management systems in street lights to lessen the consumption of energy, thereby expected to drive the market growth of lighting contactor in the Asia Pacific region.

Active market players include-

ABB (SWITZERLAND),

SIEMENS (GERMANY)

EATON (REPUBLIC OF IRELAND)

ROCKWELL AUTOMATION (US),

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC (FRANCE),

OTHERS

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Electrically Held

Mechanically Held

By Application:

Indoor

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Others

Outdoor

Highways & Roadways Lighting

Lighting for Public Places

Others

By End user:

Commercial

Municipal (Public)

Industrial

Smart Residential Complexes

Regional Outlook:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Rest of the World

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

ROAPEC

LAMEA

Brazil

Mexico

ROW

Middle East & Africa

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Lighting Contractor Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

What is the aim of the report?

Based on various indicators, the Year-on-Year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period is offered.

An overview of the Market based on geographical scope, market segmentation and financial performance of key players is presented in the report.

The report presents current trends in the industry and future scope of the Market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

The various parameters accelerating the growth of Market are incorporated in the research report.

The report analyses growth rate, market size and valuation of the Market during the forecast period.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

