Operating Room Equipment Market Analysis Covering Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Upcoming Opportunities

Operating Room Equipment Market worth USD 25.64 billion in 2016 and expected to reach USD 32.25 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2016 to 2022.

The global operating room equipment market report offers in-depth analysis of the market size (revenue), market share, major market segments, different geographic regions, forecast for the next five years, key market players, and premium industry trends. It also focuses on the key drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges in the operating room equipment market.

The major drivers for the operating room equipment market include the rise in the aging population, the increasing prevalence of the chronic diseases, and the rapid technological advancements.Other factors such as the rise in the ambulatory centers and the rising demand for the advanced technology will further boost the growth of the operating room equipment market during the forecast period.

However, the high cost associated with the latest technology equipment is the major restraint for the operating room equipment market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION:

This report analyzes the operating room equipment market by the following segments:

Operating Room Equipment Market, by Types

Anesthesia Machines

Electrosurgical Units

Multi-Parameter Patient Monitors

Surgical Imaging Devices

Operating Tables

Operating Room Lights

Operating Room Equipment Market, by End-users

Hospitals

Outpatient Facilities

Ambulatory Surgery Centres

KEY MARKET PLAYERS:

Key players in the operating room equipment market include:

Stryker

Getinge AB

STERIS plc

Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Hill-Rom

General Electric Company

Mizuho OSI

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Medtronic

KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG

