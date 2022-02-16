Industrial Automation Market 2021 Analysis Trend, Applications, Industry Chain Structure, Growth, and Forecast to 2027

The global industrial automation market report offers in-depth analysis of the market size (revenue), market share, major market segments, different geographic regions, forecast for the next five years, key market players, and premium industry trends. It also focuses on the key drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges in the industrial automation market.

The industrial automation market has been experiencing substantial growth in recent years. This growth is boosted with the increasing demand of Interne of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine communication technology in industrialization processes of various manufacturing segments such as machinery and processing units.Several other driving factors such as smart waste management system, optimize resource allocation, improved process efficiency, and time bound systems are expected to be the key opportunity areas for the global industrial automation market.

However, the requirement for huge capital investment and inefficient managing skills in the industry limit the adoption of automated technology in the manufacturing industry.Incompatibility in various equipment standards in the manufacturing processes, high maintenance cost, and difficulties in shifting and modernizing plant machinery parts are also believed to inhibiting the growth of industrial automation market.The demand for wage cutting contribute to decreasing the operational costs and providing smart robotics technology at a reduced cost, which is anticipated to provide growth opportunities for the industrial automation market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION:

This report analyzes the industrial automation market by the following segments:

Industrial Automation Market, by Technology

SCADA (Supervisory Control & Data Acquisition)

DCS (Distributed Control System)

PLC (Programmable Logic Controller)

MES (Manufacturing Execution System)

HMI (Human Machine Interface)

PLM (Product Lifecycle Management)

Industrial Automation Market, by End-User

Manufacturing

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Oil & Gas

Chemical

Mining & Metals

Power & Energy

Processing Units

Food and Beverages

KEY MARKET PLAYERS:

Key players in the industrial automation market include:

ABB Ltd.

Honeywell International, Inc.

Johnson Controls, Inc.

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Emerson Electric Corporation

Siemens AG

Schneider Electric SE

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

What is the aim of the report?

Based on various indicators, the Year-on-Year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period is offered.

An overview of the Market based on geographical scope, market segmentation and financial performance of key players is presented in the report.

The report presents current trends in the industry and future scope of the Market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

The various parameters accelerating the growth of Market are incorporated in the research report.

The report analyses growth rate, market size and valuation of the Market during the forecast period.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

