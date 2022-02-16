Home Healthcare Market : Key Facts, Dynamics, Segments and Forecast Predictions Presented

Home Healthcare Market is worth USD 170.09 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 257.34 billion by 2021, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2016 to 2021.

Our industry experts anticipate that within the home healthcare market, the patient diagnosis/treatment devices is expected to be the fastest-growing product segment, growing at a CAGR ranging from 5% to 10% during the forecast period. In addition, telehealth services are anticipated to be the fastest-growing service segment, growing at a CAGR ranging from 10% to 15% during the forecast period. The experts also anticipate the Asia-Pacific region to witness the fastest growth, growing at a CAGR ranging from 5% to 10% during the forecast period.

Thorough understanding of the dynamics influencing the various segments of this market

KEY PREMIUM INDUSTRY INSIGHTS:

The increasing incidences of chronic diseases, the rising geriatric population, government initiatives and the rising demand for the inexpensive healthcare delivery systems are giving a boost to the home healthcare market.

The significant increase in the demand for blood screening, testing, and monitoring, and mobility products are the other factors boosting the market for home healthcare.Due to the availability of the portable devices, such as blood glucose monitors, pregnancy test kits, HIV test kits, and heart rate monitoring systems, the patients can access all these essential tests at home.

The advancements in technologies are also stimulating the utilization of the home care devices and services, leading to the market growth. On the other hand, unfavorable reimbursement schemes coupled with the high costs of some medical devices will hamper the growth of this market to some extent.

The changes in the reimbursement policies are also one of the major restraints for the growth of the home healthcare market.Significant increase in the demand for the mobility products such as walkers, cranes, crutches, and mobility scooters are the others factors which will fuel the growth of the home healthcare market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION:

This report analyzes the home healthcare market by the following segments:

Home Healthcare Market, by Products

Patient Diagnosis/Treatment Devices

Blood Glucose Monitors

Heart Rate Monitors

Sleep Apnea Monitors

Pedometers

Pregnancy Test Kits

Insulin Delivery Devices

Dialysis Devices

Blood Pressure Monitors

Pulse Oximeters

Others

Assistive Technology based Devices

Wheelchairs

Walkers and Rollators

Cranes and Crutches

Enteral Feeding Devices

Home Healthcare Market, by Services

Rehabilitation Home Services

Telehealth

Home Respiratory Therapy Services

Home Infusion Therapy Services

Unskilled Home Healthcare Services

KEY MARKET PLAYERS:

Key players in the home healthcare market include:

Abbott Laboratories

Bayer HealthCare AG

Fresenius SE & Co KgaA

Invacare Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

Kindred Healthcare, Inc.

Medtronic, Inc.

