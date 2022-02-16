Gastrointestinal Diseases Market :Market Key Insights Based on Product Type, End-use and Regional Demand

Gastrointestinal Diseases Market is expected to grow from USD 17.27 billion in 2016 and reach USD 19.79 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period.

Our industry experts anticipate that within the gastrointestinal diseases market, the GIT Anti-inflammatory drug will grow at the fastest CAGR ranging from 1% to .5%, during the forecast period. Based on the geographic regions, our experts anticipate that Europe will be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. The Europe region will grow at a CAGR ranging from 1% to 0.3% by 2022.

KEY BENEFITS OF THE REPORT:

Thorough understanding of the dynamics influencing the various segments of this market Detailed analysis of the regulatory environment impacting the growth of this marketValuable insights into the key technological and market trends impacting this market

KEY PREMIUM INDUSTRY INSIGHTS:

The gastrointestinal diseases market is driven by the continuous rise in the incidences of the gastrointestinal diseases worldwide.According to the Gastroenterological Society of Australia, the gastrointestinal diseases such as Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, and inflammatory bowel diseases are increasing in Australia and other countries at a constant rate. Thus, increasing the demand for the gastrointestinal diseases therapeutics, leading to the market growth to great extent.

Furthermore, the rising interest of the companies in increasing the investments in the gastrointestinal diseases market will drive the market growth to some extent.

Additionally, it is also noticed that the demand or sale of the gastrointestinal drugs is increased in the developing and developed regions, which will act as a potential driver for the market growth.However, development of new alternative therapies to treat the gastrointestinal diseases, coupled with the regulatory restraints to develop the gastrointestinal drugs will hamper the overall market growth.

MARKET SEGMENTATION:

This report analyzes the gastrointestinal diseases market by the following segments:

Gastrointestinal Diseases Market, by Drug Category

Antacid & Anti-Ulcerant

GIT Anti-inflammatory

Antiemetic

Anti-diarrhoea

Other GIT Therapeutics

KEY MARKET PLAYERS:

Key players in the gastrointestinal diseases market include:

AstraZeneca

Valeant (Salix Pharmaceuticals)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Shire

Johnson & Johnson Private Limited

Eisai Co., Ltd.

