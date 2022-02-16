Commercial Drone (UAV) Market : Dynamics, Segments, Size and Demand Analysis | Fixed Wing ,Rotary Wing, Hybrid

Commercial Drone (UAV) Market worth USD 1.06 billion in 2016 and expected to reach USD 2.75 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 17.1% from 2016 to 2022.The objective of this report is to describe the market trends and revenue forecasts for the commercial drone (UAV) market for the next five years. The report focuses on defining and describing the key influencing factors for the growth of the market. It also offers an in-depth analysis of the market size (revenue), market share, major market segments, different geographic regions, key market players, and premium industry trends.

The report tracks the major market events including product launches, technological developments, mergers & acquisitions, and the innovative business strategies opted by key market players. Along with strategically analyzing the key micro markets, the report also focuses on industry-specific drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges in the commercial drone (UAV) market. The scope of this report covers the commercial drone (UAV) market by its major segments, which include the types, industries, and the major geographic regions.

KEY BENEFITS OF THE REPORT:

Extensive evaluation of all the market dynamics that will impact this market during the forecast periodGranular understanding of the historical market trend and the resultant market forecastDeeper understanding of the behavior of the key players and innovators influencing this market

KEY PREMIUM INDUSTRY INSIGHTS:

Commercial drone is a growing technology with growing applications from many industries such as, agriculture, engineering & construction, energy & utility, mining, research & education, and many others; which is driving the commercial drone (UAV) market.The advantages offered by commercial drones are enormous, despite the challenges like lack of expertise and interruption of privacy. Therefore, suppliers of these drones are gaining momentum on this and successfully increase their footprints in other industries as well.Moreover, the industries also demand solutions which can offer a complete lifecycle of product services and regular up gradation of technologies.The multi-dimensional applications are the major trends seen in the global commercial drone (UAV) market.Emphasis on real-time mapping, geological surveys, crisis management, livestock monitoring, and aerial photography are the key factors enhancing demand in the commercial drone (UAV) market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION:

This report analyzes the commercial drone (UAV) market by the following segments:

Commercial Drone Market, by Type

Hardware

Fixed Wing

Rotary Wing

Hybrid

Nano

Software

Data management & analytics

Imaging

Other

Services

Commercial Drone Market, by Industry

Agriculture

Energy & Utility

Mining

Engineering & Construction

Research & Education

Other Industries

KEY MARKET PLAYERS:

Key players in the commercial drone (UAV) market include:

Parrot S.A

3D Robotics, Inc

DJI

PrecisionHawk Inc.

AeroVironment, Inc.

DroneDeploy

Airware, Inc.

Trimble Navigation Ltd.

Delair-Tech SAS

Insitu, Inc.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=RO20

