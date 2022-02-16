Wireless Charging Market 2021 SWOT Study, Sales Analysis, Technological Innovations and Competitive Landscape to 2027

The global wireless market is expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period. Wireless charging is the process of transmitting electrical energy without transmitting materials or physical wires. In this technology, electrons flow through electric, magnetic or electromagnetic field medium. In the emerging technology market, some of the successfully evolved applications are microwaves, ultrasound, infrared, solar cells, laser, and resonance electromagnetic waves.

Wireless charging technology works on two technologies, as induction and resonance of magnetic field. In inductive charging coils are tightly coupled, resulting in high power transmission with low heat generation. This inductive charging technology is highly preferable in charging of electronic devices such as smartphones and tabs. In resonant charging, coils are loosely coupled and have low-power transfer efficiency. Such type of systems is best suitable for the applications having a tight electromagnetic induction or electromotive force like in automobiles.

The global wireless charging market report offers in-depth analysis of the market size (revenue), market share, major market segments, different geographic regions, forecast for the next five years, key market players, and premium industry trends. It also focuses on the key drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges in the wireless charging market.

Deeper understanding of the strategies adopted by the key players in this market to stay competitiveGranular analysis about the growth map of the market during the next five yearsComprehensive analysis of the key market players and their market share

Increasing demand for user-friendly and effortless charging options for electronic devices as well as bulky electric vehicles is the major driving factor for the growth of the wireless charging market.The rising demand for the renewable energy sources, environment-friendly batteries, and intelligent management of the power systems to achieve better energy efficiency are also boosting the demand for the global market for wireless charging.

The availability of the option of charging multiple devices with a single charging source has gained a great rise in demand for the wireless charging technology, which is expected to drive the market demand.

However, the lack of awareness towards the benefits of the wireless charging technology and the requirement of huge capital investment limit the adoption of the smart charging or wireless charging options.Moreover, the incompatibility and unequal standardization of various power transmitters are inhibiting the growth of the wireless charging market.

The demand in augmented power efficiency through wireless chargers and the changing lifestyles with increasing sophistication of the living standards are expected to provide significant growth opportunities for the market.

Induction

Magnetic Field Resonance

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Automotive

Defense & Aerospace

Key players in the wireless charging market include:

PowerbyProxi, Inc.

Powermat Technologies Ltd.

Qualcomm Inc.

WiTricity Corporation

Convenient Power HK Limited

Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

Powercast, Inc.

Samsung

Wireless Power Consortium

What is the aim of the report?

Based on various indicators, the Year-on-Year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period is offered.

An overview of the Market based on geographical scope, market segmentation and financial performance of key players is presented in the report.

The report presents current trends in the industry and future scope of the Market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

The various parameters accelerating the growth of Market are incorporated in the research report.

The report analyses growth rate, market size and valuation of the Market during the forecast period.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

