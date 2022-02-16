Augmented Reality Market 2021 Trend and Opportunities, PESTEL Analysis, CAGR and Value Chain Study to 2027

Augmented Reality Market worth USD 4.10 billion in 2016 and expected to reach USD 124.37 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 76.6% from 2016 to 2022.

The global augmented reality market report offers in-depth analysis of the market size (revenue), market share, major market segments, different geographic regions, forecast for the next five years, key market players, and premium industry trends. It also focuses on the key drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges in the augmented reality market.

KEY BENEFITS OF THE REPORT:

In-depth analysis of the market ecosystem and its impact on the revenue growth

Meticulous understanding of the key new market opportunities in individual geographic regions/countriesDetailed analysis of the significant sustainability strategies adopted by the major players in this market

KEY PREMIUM INDUSTRY INSIGHTS:

The major factors driving the augmented reality market include the rising demand from the automotive and architecture industries and the intensified demand in the e-commerce and retail sector.Apart from that, the increase in the augmented reality devices and the rising applications in the healthcare industry for disease detection & diagnosis are also expected to drive this market during the forecast period.Rising demand for augmented reality enabled devices, growing applications in the tourism segment, and the high amount of investments for the research and development in the augmented reality technology are anticipated to boost the growth opportunities for the augmented reality market.

However, the limited processing power of the computers & networks, the restricted memory card sizes with limited storage capacity and the limited user interface are some of the major restraining factors for the market.

Moreover, the privacy issues and the complexity of the designs are some of the major challenges faced by this market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION:

This report analyzes the augmented reality market by the following segments:

Augmented Reality Market, by Component

Sensors

Integrated Circuits

Micro-Controllers & Processors

Displays

Software

Augmented Reality Market, by Product

Smart Phones Apps

Eye Glasses

Contact Lenses

Head Mounted Displays

Head Up Displays

Augmented Reality Market, by Application

Gaming

Media

Education & Training

Healthcare

Architecture & Building Design

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Digital Marketing

KEY MARKET PLAYERS:

Key players in the augmented reality market include:

Google, Inc.

Blipper.com Ltd.

Metaio GmbH

Microsoft Corporation

Sony Corporation

Samsung

Qualcomm, Inc.

Apple, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Infinity Augmented Reality, Inc.

What is the aim of the report?

Based on various indicators, the Year-on-Year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period is offered.

An overview of the Market based on geographical scope, market segmentation and financial performance of key players is presented in the report.

The report presents current trends in the industry and future scope of the Market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

The various parameters accelerating the growth of Market are incorporated in the research report.

The report analyses growth rate, market size and valuation of the Market during the forecast period.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

